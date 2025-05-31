Pro-Trump, anti-Trump rallies in Huntley Saturday near president-themed store facing eviction

People rally in front of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley May 31, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Two competing rallies – one in support of President Donald Trump and a Trump-themed store, and another opposing the president – took place about a mile apart along Route 47 in Huntley on Saturday.

The Huntley Area Democrats had originally called for a protest to take place Saturday across the street from the Trump and Truth Store, which is under threat of eviction. But with the store announcing its own rally, the anti-Trump group moved its protest to the other side of Route 47 and farther down the highway to the area of Deicke Park.

The rally of Trump backers brought about 100 to 150 people to the vicinity of the store. They held up pro-Trump flags, listened and danced to music including Village People’s “YMCA” and got some supportive honks from cars passing by.

A couple of counterprotestors stood across Route 47 from the Trump store, prompting a handful of Trump store supporters to cross the street, and some tried to engage with them. Some of the attendees expressed support for the the other side’s right to express their views.

Ireland Mahoney hands out flags at a rally in front of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley May 31, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

In addition to pro-Trump signs and flags, attendees said they came by the Trump store to show support for the business because it could be evicted from its space.

The store is facing eviction over alleged local sign ordinance violations and the case is due to go to trial June 25. Some rally attendees said they felt the store was targeted for political reasons, but Huntley officials have refuted claims that the store is being singled out because of its content.

Farther down Route 47, a slightly larger crowd gathered in opposition to the president, with participants more focused on Trump rather than the store.

Organizers of the anti-Trump protest said they moved their protest in part because of parking concerns but also to try to avoid confrontation and keep people safe.

A protestor holds up a sign during a rally against President Donald Trump in Huntley May 31, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Several protests have taken place in McHenry County since Trump returned to office in January, and those at Saturday’s protest expressed anger at the administration’s actions and policies, including the Department of Government Efficiency and federal cuts.

Huntley Police Public Information Officer Kevin Keane said Friday the group by Deicke Park had kept police informed of their plans, but it was their decision to move the protest down the road.

The protesters gathered on the sidewalk, so they didn’t need a permit, Keane said, explaining that people who block traffic would need a permit.

The Trump store was cited by the village for several alleged ordinance violations in December, which prompted the landlord, who received the same violations, to start eviction proceedings. The landlord and his attorney, Joe Gottemoller, have said the store’s lease requires complying with local ordinances.

The trial has been delayed to June 25, after an extension was granted for store owner Lisa Fleischmann to line up a lawyer. Fleischmann has said she doesn’t want to stay in Huntley and is looking for another location.