2025 Northwest Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Huntley’s Tommy Nitz

Huntley's Tommy Nitz competes in the 1,600-meter run during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Finals in May 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Tommy Nitz’s specialty is distance running. Not distance off the tee.

Give him time.

Before he heads off to Coastal Carolina University to continue his competitive running career and education, the Huntley graduate is working at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley, where he gets free golf.

He’s a novice at the game.

“I’m just starting, so it’s pretty rough right now,” Nitz said.

If he eventually performs in soft spikes like he does in track spikes, look out.

Nitz aced his senior year at Huntley.

He was named the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the third season in a row last fall after finishing 11th in the Class 3A state meet in Peoria. He is the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year after winning the Class 3A 1,600-meter run (4:16.24) in May in Charleston.

His final race in a Red Raiders tank top capped a season in which the 5-foot-8, 130-pounder broke five school records: indoor 3,200 (8:58), indoor 1,600 (4:12), indoor 800 (1:55), outdoor 3,200 (9:05) and outdoor 1,600 (4:10.12).

He became only the second boys track and field state champion in Huntley history, joining Marcus Popenfoose, who won the Class 3A discus in 2010.

Nitz recently answered some questions from sports reporter Joe Aguilar about his state championship, his near-perfect season, how he developed a love of running and which Huntley teammate will be one to watch next season.

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz races to the finish line to win the 1,600-meter run during the Class 3A Huntley Boys Track and Field Sectional in May 2025 at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

You finished seventh at state in the 3,200 and 1,600 last year and chose to run only the 1,600 this year. The strategy paid off thanks to your final lap in your final high school race. What was your strategy?

Nitz: It went to the last lap, and we were all together. I made my move as soon as I crossed that line for the last 400. I closed in a 56 [seconds], and I wasn’t caught. Max [Sudrzynski] from Jacobs was right behind me, so that was like a super cool way to end the year. ... I had no idea how the race was going to go because I thought since it was state it was going to be a really fast race. In this case it wasn’t, but I was ready for anything, and I came out with the win and I couldn’t have been happier with the result.

When did winning a state championship become a goal?

Nitz: I texted coach [Matt] Kaplan [assistant track, head cross country] in November. I told him I’m going to be a state champion in track this year. He started understanding what I wanted, and we started working together really well and putting everything together. My senior year was nearly perfect. I lost one time [at the Lockport Invite] to Nolan Lamoureux of Lockport [who won the 800 at state], so I’m OK with that loss. ... I was training harder than ever and started doing the little things because that goal was on my mind. It wasn’t even [a goal] since November. It’s been on my mind ever since middle school, when I started running.

Your parents, Jim and Renee, are not runners. Neither are your older brothers, Jimmy and Andy. Where does your passion for distance running come?

Nitz: So it’s odd that I’m really good at running because my mom didn’t run, my dad didn’t run, my brothers didn’t run. My first race in middle school [Heineman in Algonquin], I was really good. I was like, ‘Wow, I can actually do something with this sport.’ ... I was a sixth grader running with eighth graders. In seventh grade I was 14th at state cross country and like the second seventh grader. That’s when the thought of me being a state champ came into my mind.

How many pairs of running shoes do you own?

Nitz: This year I went through only one pair of shoes [in cross country] and one pair of spikes the whole year. I didn’t even change out the bottom of my spikes. I was performing well with them [Nike Dragonfly, size 9½], so I just never took them out. The same thing with my [running] shoes. It’s like, if it’s not broken, don’t change it or don’t fix it.

Your team graduated a strong group with yourself, Zach Rysavy, Vinny Costa, Dominic Giuseffi, Jordan Oruche and Noah Van De Voorde. What returning athlete picks up the leadership baton next season?

Nitz: [Junior] Andrew Raistrick had a huge jump this year. He went from like a 4:33 mile to [a personal-best 4:19.16 at sectionals] to qualify for state. I love to see it because we were training every single day together, and it’s cool to see him be successful and be really good at what he loves to do.

What does the future hold for Huntley boys track and field?

Nitz: We lose a lot [of seniors], but we still have a lot of good, young guys. At Huntley, we can have the worst team, but we’ll still have a great time because the coaching staff is amazing. My four years there were just a great time. I’m going to miss Huntley a lot. I’m going to cherish these memories for the rest of my life.