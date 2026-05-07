Peru approves $26K for project at Peoria, Shooting Park

See that discolored asphalt near the stop sign? That's where Peru city workers had to fix an emergency water main. Now, the surface has to be fixed. On Monday, May 4, 2026, the Peru City Council unanimously approved a quote ($25,800) from Advanced Asphalt Co. for patching repairs on Shooting Park Road at Peoria Street. (Tom Collins)

Watch for asphalt crews later this spring at Shooting Park Road and Peoria Street in Peru.

Monday, the Peru City Council unanimously approved a quote ($25,800) from Advanced Asphalt Co. for patching repairs on Shooting Park Road.

Alderman Jim Lukosus, chairman of the public works committee, said the roadway needs to be resurfaced after city workers addressed an emergency water break just east of the intersection.

“There will be a bottleneck there until workers can get blacktop down and rolled up.” Lukosus said.

The work is not yet scheduled. City engineer Eric Carls said the city and Advanced Asphalt will identify a day to complete the work and, some time prior, alert residents to the lane closure.

“As soon as we know the schedule with the contractor, we’ll notify everybody,” Carls said.