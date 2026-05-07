La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joins “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser for Special Olympics

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office will join the Ottawa Police Department for the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event, to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois, from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, May 15 at the Dunkin’ location in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Adam Diss)

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office will join the Ottawa Police Department for the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, May 15, at the Dunkin’ location in Ottawa.

The fundraiser supports Special Olympics Illinois programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Last year, deputies and officers raised more than $3,000. This year, the event returns to the same spot (2866 Columbus St.), with donations accepted on-site or online at https://support.soill.org/team/821013

“Last year’s success showed the strength of our community partnership,” Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Monday news release, “and we look forward to another great day supporting Special Olympics.”