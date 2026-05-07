La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joins “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser for Special Olympics

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office will join the Ottawa Police Department for the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” event from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, May 15, at the Dunkin’ location in Ottawa.
The fundraiser supports Special Olympics Illinois programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Last year, deputies and officers raised more than $3,000. This year, the event returns to the same spot (2866 Columbus St.), with donations accepted on-site or online at https://support.soill.org/team/821013
“Last year’s success showed the strength of our community partnership,” Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Monday news release, “and we look forward to another great day supporting Special Olympics.”