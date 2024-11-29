2024 Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Huntley’s Tommy Nitz

Huntley's Tommy Nitz competes in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championships earlier this month at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

Tommy Nitz can win a cross country race coast to coast. Now, he’s going coastal.

The Huntley senior recently accepted a scholarship offer to continue his running career at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. The decision caps a cross country season that concluded with him finishing 11th in the Class 3A state meet Nov. 9 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Nitz is the Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the third year in a row. He is only the second athlete to win the award three times, with the other being former Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager of Jacobs (2004, 2005, 2006).

Huntley's Tommy Nitz heads for the finish line at the Fox Valley Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 19,2024 at Hickory Nut Grove Preserve in Cary. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Nitz had another “three-peat” as well this season when he won the Fox Valley Conference meet at Hickory Nut Grove in Cary, as Huntley finished second to Crystal Lake Central. The two-time All-State runner saved his best race for last, clocking a personal-record 14:25.7 by about 17 seconds in his fourth appearance at state.

Nitz answered several questions, including why he chose Coastal Carolina, from sports writer Joe Aguilar.

Huntley's Tommy Nitz runs in the IHSA Class 3A Lake Park cross country sectional earlier this month in Roselle. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Why did you choose Coastal Carolina?

Nitz: I wanted a school where I would able to run and compete for the team my freshman year and also make an impact. The area and the school are really nice, and my friend Jacob Barrazza [DeKalb senior] also committed there. So it’s just really good fit for me.

What’s the key to running when it’s a slippery track/course (rain, snow)?

Nitz: I think it is the confidence going into it. Before the race even starts, you can’t let the conditions affect you mentally.

How particular are you about your running shoes?

Nitz: I’m not too particular with my shoes. I run in [Nike] Infinity’s and have been running in them for a couple years now.

What do you think about when you’re running?

Nitz: It varies race to race, but I think about moving up, catching guys, and when it’s a good time to make my move.

What’s your favorite meal or snack after a race?

Nitz: I’m not that hungry after races, but a couple hours after I like to have Chipotle.

Why do you run?

Nitz: I run because I love this sport. It has brought me a lot of success, and I like the competitive aspect of it.

What do you want to study in college?

Nitz: I’m not 100% certain but most likely business or finance.

What’s your favorite sport or activity outside of running?

Nitz: It would have to be basketball. I’m joining a rec league with my friends over the winter.