2025 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Anna Starr

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Starr flips the ball away with glee as the clock runs out on the Benet Supersectional against Downers Grove South earlier this month at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Starr was named the Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year for a third straight season. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Over her first two seasons, Crystal Lake Central co-op junior Anna Starr quickly became one of the state’s top players. She put together eye-popping numbers as an underclassman and made the game look easy at times.

But there still was something Starr felt she needed to do despite her individual success. She wanted to help the Tigers reach the state finals for the first time in program history.

In order to do that, Starr elevated her game even further. After scoring at least 74 goals in each of her first two seasons, Starr broke the century mark as a junior and scored 110 goals to along with 43 assists and 270 draw controls.

Some of the state’s top defenses couldn’t stop her, and she was unanimously voted to the Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association’s All-State first team for a third time.

“She is respected by all coaches,” Central co-op coach Joe Capalbo said. “[She’s] if not the best player in the state, one of the best players in the state.”

But more importantly for Starr, Central co-op finally accomplished its goal. After reaching the supersectional game for three straight seasons, the Tigers finally broke through and qualified for state. Central won its first state trophy and placed fourth.

For her continued excellence, Starr was named the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year for a third straight season, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Huntley senior Katie Ferrara also was considered for the honor.

Starr recently talked to sports reporter Michal Dwojak about her team’s historic season, her favorite memories from state, her favorite TV show and more.

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Anna Starr moves past Huntley’s Katie Ferrara in an April 2025 game at Crystal Lake Central High School. Starr is the Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year for the third straight season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Was there a time before or during the season that you thought this team could make it state?

Starr: At the start of season, our coaches brought us together and went over all of our goals we wanted to accomplish. We had a conference championship, a sectional championship and of course making it to state. We’ve had the state goal the past couple of years but haven’t been able to achieve it. So just having that in the back of our minds from the start just helped us have something tangible to work for. I think all of us could tell that it was going to be a good year. Everyone was playing well together, our team was already pretty connected on the field and off the field. It worked out.

What did it mean to be a part of the first team in program history to qualify for state?

Starr: It was amazing to finally take the next step because we’ve been coming pretty close over the past couple of years. But actually doing it was just amazing, to make program history. I was happy to do it with this team. Everyone works super hard at practices. Everyone is really deserving.

What was it like to experience state?

Starr: It was so much fun. We started off with the state send-off at the high school and it was amazing to see how the community was supporting us. There’s so many people there that we knew, it was awesome. The cheerleaders came out and cheered us out, cheered us onto the bus, that was fun. And then everyone was just super pumped to be there because it was our first time. The energy was just through the roof. Even though we did end up losing to Loyola that first [game], we were all super proud of our performance because Loyola was such a high-level team. We were just happy to compete with them and then we all went out to dinner.

What did you learn while at state?

Starr: I think playing those high-level teams helped prove to us that there’s so much good lacrosse out there and helped expose us to the different styles of game play and the different speeds of the game. Both of those two teams [Loyola and Hinsdale Central] played so fast and we hope to be able to get to that level in the future. But it exposed us to what was possible. Even though we didn’t win, I think both of those games helped us improve over those eight quarters. From the beginning of the Loyola game to the end, I feel like we improved so much. I thought having a chance to play against them helped also show us that we’re capable of hanging with those teams.

What was your mindset heading into your junior season?

Starr: I was one of the captains this year, so I was hoping to to take more of a leadership role along with the other captains, [Addie Bechler], [Fiona Lemke] and [Emma Sieg]. I felt like we did a really good job of being good examples for our team and helped bring everyone together to compete at those high levels.

Did you change your game at all this season?

Starr: I don’t know if I changed anything, but I’m always trying to add stuff to my game. I kept doing the same stuff I did last year too, but we have so many [players] on the offensive side, so our coach was trying to encourage us to feed the ball more, because in the past we’ve been more of a dodge-heavy offense. Dodging is good, but I mean, he’s been encouraging us to be more well-rounded and score in different ways. So I’d say working on my feeding this season. I’ve been trying to add that to my game.

What was your favorite class this year?

Starr: Last year I took psychology and that was my favorite. It was really interesting to see how the human mind works from a biological perspective and also seeing the different theories that explain why humans act in certain ways or how they would react to different situations.

Who’s your favorite musical artist that you’re listening to right now?

Starr: My favorite artist is Billy Joel. I like “Vienna” and “I Don’t Want to Be Alone.”

What is your favorite TV show?

Starr: My favorite TV show is “The Amazing Race.” I really like how different teams go to different countries and experience different cultures. It’s nice to see everything the world has to offer.

If you only had $5, what would you buys at Walgreens?

Starr: I really like the caramel hard candies. Or I would get a pack of gum.

How do you feel like you’ve changed as an athlete since your freshman season?

Starr: I think I’ve gotten more of a leadership role since I’m an upperclassman now. I was a little bit more hesitant depending on the people who had been there before and done all that stuff. But at this point, I’ve been on three teams that have won sectional championships. I have the experience under my belt to be the most confident, make the right decision.

Is the goal now to win a state championship as a senior?

Starr: It would be so amazing to make it back to state. We had a really talented group of seniors this year all across the board. Our offense was stacked. Our midfield was stacked. Our defense, after losing almost the entire starting defense last year, really came together. Shout out to Anya [Korczak], our goalie. She played absolutely amazing after our senior goalie, Emma [Harris], got hurt. It’s not going to be a rebuilding year, but we’re definitely losing some of our best players. We just have to work in the offseason. I think we’re capable of making it back to state next year. Obviously that’s the goal.