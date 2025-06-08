Maggie Conley’s 10 points lead Hinsdale Central to third place with win over Crystal Lake Central co-op

Hinsdale Central’s Ella Parker-Briones (left) celebrates her goal that was assisted by Maggie Conley during the third-place game of the girls lacrosse state finals on Saturday in Hinsdale. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

HINSDALE – Home cooking couldn’t help Hinsdale Central in the state semifinals, but that doesn’t mean it never helps.

The Red Devils proved such on their home field with an 18-6 win over Crystal Lake Central co-op in Saturday’s third-place match. It was their second straight season earning that distinction and third time in seven state finals appearances – all since 2018.

Crystal Lake Central co-op, which combines with Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge and calls itself “United,” was making its first state appearance after being knocked out in the supersectional round in each of the previous three years.

Hinsdale Central captains' Peyton Moncrief from left), Logan O'Connor, Regan Kearney and Ella Parker-Briones accept their team’s trophy after defeating Crystal Lake Central co-op during the third-place game of the girls lacrosse state finals on Saturday in Hinsdale. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Sophomore Maggie Conley had 10 points for Hinsdale Central consisting of a hat trick and seven assists to lead the Devils (20-6).

Hinsdale Central led 3-0 after the first quarter and built its lead to 11-3 after two.

“At the beginning of the season, I thought, ‘We’re going to keep fighting and keep working and keep training all that we can,’ ” Conley said. “And towards the end of the season, I think we were all getting our confidence and building that confidence as a group especially. But towards the end of the season,we all thought we had a chance to go all the way, and we fought all that we could.”

Seniors Ella Parker-Briones (seven points) and Peyton Moncrief (five points) both completed a hat trick and had an assist apiece in the first half.

Senior Regan Kearney also had a hat trick in a five-point game.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Izzy Jackson (right) tries to take the ball from Hinsdale Central’s Addison Linn during the third-place game of the girls lacrosse state finals on Saturday in Hinsdale. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Two Hinsdale Central seniors hit milestones before halftime. Addison Linn scored her 40th goal of the season, and goalkeeper Makenna Schultz reached 500 career saves.

“We expected to be here for sure,” Devils coach Matt McNiff said. “We expected to be in the state series. That was the goal. Obviously, season-ending injuries (to Demetra Gatzulis and McCall Brzozowski via torn ACLs) did scare us in the middle of the year, but we were able to continue. We didn’t shut down. We didn’t get scared. It hurt, but we had to adapt.

“We had to move people around a little bit, and the girls, they adjusted so well. Some girls were playing different positions, and that just goes to show their intelligence and their intensity.”

Crystal Lake Central co-op captains' Emma Sieg (from left), Addie Bechler, Fiona Lemke and Anna Starr hold their team’s fourth-place trophy at the conclusion of the girls lacrosse state finals on Saturday in Hinsdale. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Central co-op (21-3) also saw program history made when the opening goal of Fiona Lemke’s first-half hat trick gave her 200 goals for her career. Addie Bechler assisted on two of those goals.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Lemke said. “Coming from such a small town in Crystal Lake and a co-op with three other schools and just four years of my experience from freshman year to senior year, being able to make it to state is amazing. It’s the best feeling, and not only seeing our progression in those years, but our coaches’ reaction is just amazing. Everyone’s excited. Even though we got fourth place, being here is what matters the most to us.”

The senior duo of Lemke and Bechler and two fourth-quarter goals from junior Anna Starr were the highlights in Central co-op’s final game of a season that saw it advance farther than it ever had in its five years of existence.

“Honestly, we had four goals this season,” Central co-op coach Joe Capalbo said. “That was conference championship, No. 1 seed, sectional championship and make it to state. And (our players) accomplished every single goal that they set out to accomplish.”