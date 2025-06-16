Wauconda man pleads guilty after Crystal Lake police find drugs, ammunition during traffic stop

A Wauconda man charged by Crystal Lake police with drug offenses has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Dylan Stanley McLean, 25, entered guilty pleas to unlawful possession with intent to deliver alprazolam and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, according documents filed in McHenry County court.

He was sentenced to eight years on each charge and is required to serve half the time. The sentences will be served concurrently and will be followed by one year of mandatory supervision, according to an order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt. McLean was set to have his case go to trial June 4, the day he pleaded guilty.

On Aug. 12, 2023, while driving near Route 31 and Three Oaks Road, McLean was stopped by Crystal Lake police, court records show, and authorities said they found drugs and ammunition in his vehicle.

McLean was originally charged with possession, manufacturing and delivery of about 10 grams of MDMA, and between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana; unlawfully possessing as a felon hundreds of rounds of ammunition; and possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine, according to a criminal complaint and indictment.

In 2020, McLean was convicted of drug-induced aggravated battery, a forcible felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance; he was sentenced to four years in prison, court records show.

In that case, he was accused of delivering alprazolam to a 17-year-old who suffered “great bodily harm” after ingesting it, according to the court records in that case. Being a felon makes it illegal for McLean to possess firearms or ammunition. His attorney, Robert Ritacca, said in that case that the McLean and the teen had been sharing prescription drugs.

In the current case, Ritacca said the judge granted McLean’s placement in impact incarceration, which means he will spend 120 days in a boot camp at an alternative facility. While representing McLean, Ritacca said, he “tried to put him on the right track” in terms of treatment for mental health and drug and alcohol use.

“He’s been absolutely 100% clean in the last two years,” Ritacca said. “The judge knew that and gave him an opportunity to go to boot camp so he could be mentally and physically capable of not committing any crimes. ... He is a young kid, and that will clean up his mind, that will clean up his body, and, hopefully, it won’t happen again with him.”