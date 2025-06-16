Coroner IDs Crystal Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hebron last week

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a Hebron-area motorcycle crash last week.

Benjamin Olson, 44, of Crystal Lake, was the person killed in a motorcycle crash near Hebron June 11, the office announced in a news release Monday.

An autopsy was performed Friday and preliminary results indicate Olson’s cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Toxicology is pending, according to the release, but authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and said previously Olson was not wearing a helmet.

First responders were called to Route 47 between Thayer and Allendale roads near Hebron at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday for a three-car crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles and a passenger in one of them were not injured, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said last week.

The sheriff’s office said last week a preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was heading south on Route 47 and hit a Ford Explorer traveling north head-on after crossing the center line. The motorcycle then collided with a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office said it was continuing to work with the sheriff’s office and the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District during the investigation.