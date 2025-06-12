Crystal Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hebron

Officials have not yet released the name of a man killed Wednesday evening when his 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with an SUV.

According to a release Thursday afternoon from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old Crystal Lake man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency responders were called at about 5:23 p.m. to the 5800 block of Route 47, between Thayer and Allendale roads, for a three-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was heading south on Route 47 and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford Explorer in the northbound lane. The motorcycle then struck a trailer pulled by a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the release.

The other motorists, including the Ford’s driver, a 42-year-old Hebron man, and the occupants of the Chevrolet, 32- and 34-year-old men from Hebron, were not injured, according to a news release.

Alcohol is believed a factor in the crash, according to officials, who said the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet. An autopsy is planned for Friday.

A stretch of Route 47 was closed Wednesday evening as authorities responded and investigated.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Conservation District Police, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash. It remains under investigation by the sheriff office’s major traffic crash investigation unit and the coroner’s office.