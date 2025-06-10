Car crashes into home in Algonquin, causing major damage

A car drove into a house along North Harrison Street in Algonquin late Monday, leaving the residence uninhabitable.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection was sent out to 500 block of North Harrison Street at 6:35 p.m. Monday and crews “found a vehicle that drove through an exterior wall of a two story house,” according to a news release from the district.

While both fire and police officials said there were no injuries, one person was evaluated on the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital, according to the release.

ComEd and the building department were also onsite, and the house sustained an estimated $150,000 in damages according to the release.

The building department deemed the home uninhabitable, but the accident is still under investigation, according to the release.