Woodstock North’s Nicolai brothers take 18th at IHSA Bass Fishing State Finals

Woodstock North brothers Mason and Austin Nicolai took 18th at the IHSA Bass Fishing State Finals, which concluded Saturday at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville.

Mason, a senior, and Austin, a junior, ended the two-day meet with a total of 16 pounds, 12 ounces.

A total of 61 boats competed Friday and Saturday.

Windsor’s boat of anglers Myles Verdeyen, Hayden Porter and Heath Westendorf was first at 24 pounds, 14 ounces, well ahead of runner-up finishers Hudson VanQualen and Charles Stevens of St. Charles North (23 pounds, 1 ounces).

The Nicolai brothers were the only Northwest Herald-area representatives at state. They captured the Chain O’Lakes North Regional title at 14.47 pounds and won the Chain O’Lakes South Sectional championship with a haul of 12.71 pounds. Mason caught the biggest bass at regionals (3.38 pounds) and sectionals (4.32 pounds).

The state finals were being held at Lake Shelbyville for the first time.