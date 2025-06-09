June 09, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Northwest Herald

Woodstock North’s Nicolai brothers take 18th at IHSA Bass Fishing State Finals

Thunder bros won regional, sectional titles to earn state trip

By Alex Kantecki

Woodstock North brothers Mason and Austin Nicolai took 18th at the IHSA Bass Fishing State Finals, which concluded Saturday at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville.

Mason, a senior, and Austin, a junior, ended the two-day meet with a total of 16 pounds, 12 ounces.

A total of 61 boats competed Friday and Saturday.

Windsor’s boat of anglers Myles Verdeyen, Hayden Porter and Heath Westendorf was first at 24 pounds, 14 ounces, well ahead of runner-up finishers Hudson VanQualen and Charles Stevens of St. Charles North (23 pounds, 1 ounces).

The Nicolai brothers were the only Northwest Herald-area representatives at state. They captured the Chain O’Lakes North Regional title at 14.47 pounds and won the Chain O’Lakes South Sectional championship with a haul of 12.71 pounds. Mason caught the biggest bass at regionals (3.38 pounds) and sectionals (4.32 pounds).

The state finals were being held at Lake Shelbyville for the first time.

PremiumBurlington Central PrepsCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsHampshire PrepsHuntley PrepsJacobs PrepsMcHenry PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsHarvard PrepsJohnsburg PrepsMarengo PrepsRichmond-Burton PrepsWoodstock PrepsWoodstock North PrepsAlden-Hebron PrepsMarian Central Preps
Alex Kantecki

Alex Kantecki

Sports editor for the Northwest Herald. Local prep sports coverage of McHenry County.