McHenry-Wonder Lake Lions Club awards $13,000 in grants to community groups

Wonder Lake Neighbors Food Pantry volunteer Kathy Hayhurst, of Wonder Lake, fills plastic bags in 2021. The food pantry is one of the recipients of a Lions Club grant. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

The McHenry-Wonder Lake Lions Club recently awarded $13,000 to organizations serving the blind and visually impaired and other community organizations.

The recipients include the Lions of Illinois Foundation, Leader Dogs for the Blind, the University of Chicago, McHenry Community High School’s Food for Thought Pantry, the Youth and Family Center of McHenry County and the Wonder Lake Neighbors Food Pantry. The club will also provide glasses to adults and children in need and scholarships to McHenry Community High graduates attending McHenry County College.

For more information on the McHenry-Wonder Lake Lions and how you can help with its mission, contact Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633 or email mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.