McHenry County gets $148,000 grant for domestic violence prosecution

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has received a federal grant of almost $148,000 earmarked to help the office prosecute domestic violence cases, according to a news release from the county.

The grant will go to help fund the salaries of two domestic violence prosecutors, a victim witness coordinator and a “domestic violence deferred prosecution program coordinator,” according to the release.

The state’s attorney’s office has two full-time attorneys working on domestic violence cases and three victim witness coordinators, according to the release.

State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in the release she is “grateful to receive these funds that will allow the office to continue to take a targeted approach to the social ill of domestic violence.”

Freese also said in the release she is “proud to stand with, and fight for, the victims of domestic abuse.”

The county received the funds through the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Response to Violent Crime program, according to the release.

The money is available through the rest of the calendar year, and the county can reapply for more funding in the fall, according to the release.