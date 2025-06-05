Man in custody following hours-long police standoff in McHenry

A man who held police at bay in a McHenry home has been taken into custody. He was handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle at just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Numerous police vehicles, included armored cars, had surrounded the home along Venice Avenue near downtown businesses for about four hours, with police communicating with a man inside through a bullhorn. Police also used drones to get views of the home.

The McHenry Police Department had urged people at just before noon Thursday to avoid the area of Venice Avenue and Court Street.

During the standoff, an armored vehicle appeared to move toward the house and then back up several times as police communicated with the man inside and warned him he was under arrest.

Authorities as of 4 p.m. had not identified the man, who apparently walked out of his garage and was taken into custody without further incident. He did not appear to be armed when he left the home.

McHenry County court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Patrick J. Anderson, 44, who is listed at the same address on Venice Avenue, for an alleged residential burglary, a felony. A criminal complaint for the charge indicates Anderson is accused of entering a nearby residence “with the intent to commit therein a theft.”

Authorities have not identified Anderson as the subject of the standoff.

Lilliana Anderson, who identified herself the daughter of the man who was barricaded, told the Northwest Herald that her father “is mentally ill and he is not a violent person.”

Court records also indicate Patrick J. Anderson of that address was convicted in January of felony domestic battery and received two years of probation, a sentence that remains in effect. In that case, he was accused of “grabbing the neck” of a family or household member, and the indictment in the case said he had a previous conviction for domestic battery in McHenry County.

Authorities in a news alert had said they were “involved in a police activity” and urged people to avoid the area for the next several hours. Police said it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

The location is a residential area just off the Fox River south of Elm Street and east of Green Street.

