Trump store eviction trial gets another delay

Signs in the window of the Trump and Truth Store on Route 47 on April 22, 2025, in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The owner of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley is now scheduled to go to trial later next month over whether the store can stay in its location in a strip mall along Route 47.

Originally, the trial over the store’s potential eviction was scheduled for May 8 but was delayed that day to June 11 to give the store owner, Lisa Fleischmann, time to find a pro bono lawyer. The trial got bumped again last week and is now set for June 25 before Judge Suzanne Mangiamele.

Fleischmann has since gotten a lawyer lined up, David Shestokas. He was listed in a court order Tuesday as “D. Shestokas.”

The Trump and Truth Store was cited for several different alleged local ordinance violations in December, and the landlord has also been cited as the property owner, according to court records. The landlord and his attorney, Joe Gottemoller, have said the Fleischmann’s lease requires her to comply with ordinances and the alleged violations prompted the eviction proceedings.

Fleischmann has said she feels the village is going after her because of the content of the store, but village officials have disputed that.