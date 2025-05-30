Marengo firefighters honored for saving man; he surprises them with $10K donation

John Cederlund, far right, thanks Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts personnel on May 28. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Four Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts firefighters were honored for their lifesaving efforts for a man who was suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The district recognized four members of the team during a ceremony Wednesday with Life Saving Awards, also known as Phoenix Awards.

Crews were dispatched March 28 to assist 72-year-old John Cederlund, who was experiencing chest pain, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. When Cederlund suddenly went into cardiac arrest, firefighters “moved him to the ground and began CPR,” Vucha said in the release. A defibrillator was used to restart Cederlund’s heart, and he was stabilized with oxygen and an IV before being taken to a hospital for further treatment.

“Thanks to the team’s training, fast response and coordinated efforts, John survived what could have been a fatal emergency,” Vucha said in the release.

The Life Saving Awards were presented to Battalion Chief Bill Weiss, firefighter-paramedics Montana Bochette and Kiersten Wills and firefighter-EMT Dylan Hart for their dedication to duty, quick action and teamwork. Cederlund surprised the department by presenting a $10,000 donation to the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts in appreciation for the care he received.

“I could not be prouder of our crew and of all the members of this district who commit themselves each day to serving the community,” Fire Chief John Kimmel said in the release. “This donation will be carefully considered in the coming days, but it will likely go toward medical equipment. These are the tools that help save future lives, just like John’s.”

Cederlund’s wife, Jan Cederlund, emphasized the importance of well-trained responders and properly equipped fire districts. She shared that her husband previously trained as a paramedic and that the family is personally connected to Illinois’ Lauren Laman Law, which advocates for CPR training in schools and was named for a St. Charles teen who died after she collapsed of cardiac arrest at St. Charles North High School.

The role properly equipped first-responders play “is often underestimated until they actually save a life,” Jan Cederlund said. “We know firsthand that John would not be here without their lifesaving efforts.”