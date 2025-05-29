Fox River Grove man allegedly possessed child sex abuse video involving dog

A Fox River Grove man has been ordered to be held in McHenry County jail while he awaits trial on charges of possessing material depicting child sexual abuse.

Ethan B. Lord, 23, was charged with three felony counts of possessing images or video depicting child sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. Those allegedly included a video that depicted an act involving a child under the age of 8 and a dog, and another of an adult man with a child, according to court records.

At Lord’s initial court hearing May 25, Judge Mark Facchini ordered Lord to be held in jail while he awaits trial, citing the “violence nature of the videos” Lord allegedly possessed and the “pervasive nature of internet, social media, access and use, need to protect the general public.”

Defense attorney Dan Nold of the Crystal Lake firm Nold & Walsh declined comment Thursday morning, saying the firm had newly taken on the case.

A different attorney who represented Lord at his initial hearing Saturday said in court he lives with his parents and has a full-time job and doesn’t pose a threat.