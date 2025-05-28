McHenry man was ejected from standup electric scooter in fatal crash

A McHenry man killed Saturday while driving an electric scooter was not wearing a helmet when he was ejected from the unit and landed in the roadway, according to information released by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Bruce Neiswanger, 53, died the following day from blunt force injuries resulting from the crash, according to a Lake County Coroner’s Office news release.

Firefighters and police were called at 10:03 a.m. to the 5000 block of Wildwood Drive, in rural Island Lake, for a crash involving a Segway eKickScooter ZT3 Pro, according to the release. According to information on the Segway website, that standing scooter has a maximum speed of 24.9 mph

The preliminary investigation shows the scooter was heading west on Wildwood Drive when, for unknown reasons, Neiswanger “was ejected from” the scooter and landed in the road.

He was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Emergency personnel from the Wauconda Fire District, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Island Lake Police Department responded to the scene.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the Lake County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.