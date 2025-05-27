McHenry man dies from injuries in e-scooter crash

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified a 53-year-old McHenry man who died from injuries after crashing Saturday while driving an electric scooter.

Bruce Neiswanger, 53, of McHenry, died the following day from blunt force injuries resulting from the crash, according to a Lake County Coroner’s Office news release.

The Wauconda Fire Protection District, Island Lake Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:56 a.m. Saturday to the 5000 block of South Wildwood Drive in unincorporated McHenry County for an “unconscious and unresponsive male adult who crashed while driving an electric scooter,” according to the release.

First responders arrived to find Neiswanger unconscious with bystanders performing CPR. He was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington where he was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit Sunday, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.