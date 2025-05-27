Woodstock North baseball wins playoff opener: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Woodstock North 11, Harvard 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Zaiden Vess, Easton Klesch (double) and Matthew Fansler each knocked in two runs as the 15th-seeded Thunder (11-16) won their Class 3A Deerfield Regional quarterfinal over the 18th-seeded Hornets (6-25).

Brady Rogers (RBI) and Parker Neff each went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, and Tristan Schaffter, Braeden Berner, Parker Halihan and Jack Wollpert had one RBI apiece. AJ Cohen allowed one unearned run in five innings.

Logan Nulle drove in Landon Crone for Harvard’s lone run.

Grayslake North 13, Woodstock 4: At Woodstock, Everett Flannery collected three hits and Devin Haggerty (2 for 4) tallied two RBIs in the 16th-seeded Blue Streaks’ (8-19) loss to the 17th-seeded Knights in a Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional quartertfinal.

Sonny Marsalla had two hits and Trevor Cote added a double for Woodstock.

McHenry 11, Hersey 1 (5 inn.): At Arlington Heights, the Warriors (30-4-1) picked up their 30th win to close out the regular season. Kyle Maness drove in three runs, and Landon Clements, Kaden Wasniewski (RBI) and Conner McLean each scored three runs.

Donovan Christman had two RBIs and Zach Readdy and Jeffry Schwab each had one. McHenry drew eight walks. Readdy (four innings, one run) and Bennet Baumann combined for the shutout.

Barrington 7, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Jackson Lee was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and Wes Bogda had an RBI in a nonconference loss for the Gators (22-12).

Jacobs 7, South Elgin 4: At Judson University in Elgin, the Golden Eagles (15-19) scored five runs in the first inning on their way to a nonconference win over the Storm.

Maddux Miller was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Aaden Colon (double), Luke Flaskamp (2 for 3, double), Ryan Tucker and Braden Gasparaitis each had one RBI. Jack Coates allowed three runs in five innings with three strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 17, Streamwood 4: At Crystal Lake, the top-seeded Tigers (17-1) coasted to a Crystal Lake Central Sectional quarterfinal victory over the eighth-seeded Sabres.

Central advances to face No. 5 Geneva in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntley 26, Burlington Central 1: At Huntley, the second-seeded Red Raiders (18-3) dominated the seventh-seeded Rockets (5-10) in a Crystal Lake Central Sectional quarterfinal victory.

Huntley will face third-seeded Fremd at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Geneva 11, Hampshire co-op 6: At Crystal Lake, the fourth-seeded Whip-Purs (8-8) fell to the fifth-seeded Vikings in a Crystal Lake Central Sectional quarterfinal.

Boys lacrosse

Hampshire 12, Crystal Lake Central 10: At Barrington, the fifth-seeded Whip-Purs (12-10) upset the fourth-seeded Tigers (10-8) in the Marian Central Sectional quarterfinals.

Hampshire advances to play Barrington at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Barrington 20, Crystal Lake South 2: At Barrington, the ninth-seeded Gators (9-11) fell to the top-seeded Broncos to end their season in the Marian Central Sectional quarterfinals.

Huntley 19, Prairie Ridge 2: At Woodstock, the second-seeded Red Raiders (16-3) rolled to a Marian Central Sectional quarterfinal win against the seventh-seeded Wolves.

Huntley will play Cary-Grove in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cary-Grove 11, Rockford Boylan 7: At Woodstock, the third-seeded Trojans (13-4) defeated the 11th-seeded Titans in a Marian Central Sectional quarterfinal.

Boys volleyball

Huntley 2, Belvidere 0: At Machesney Park, the ninth-seeded Red Raiders beat the 13th-seeded Bucs 25-13, 25-19 to advance to the Harlem Regional semifinals. Huntley (9-18) will face host and fourth-seeded Harlem at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.