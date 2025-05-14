Huntley Trump store’s eviction trial delayed; owner given time to find lawyer, calls citations ‘unjustified’

The owner of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley is set to go to trial in June over whether she should be evicted over sign ordinance citations she’s received.

The store was cited in December for several alleged violations of local sign ordinance, which prompted the landlord to start eviction proceedings, saying that following ordinances is part of the lease requirements.

The case was scheduled to go to trial May 8, but the owner of the store, Lisa Fleischmann, had asked for a 60-day extension, according to court records. She said she hoped to get a pro bono lawyer lined up. She also wrote in her court request for more time that she was recently made aware that her landlord’s attorney is asking that she pay not just rent but attorney fees, and she needs more time to consider that, court records show.

“I contend that the ordinances imposed upon me are unjustified. I have consulted with numerous individuals who affirm the validity of my case, indicating the claims against me are unfounded,” Fleischmann wrote in her request.

She added in her filing that she didn’t wish for the landlord to be stuck in the situation and wanted to ensure the landlord is depicted as a victim not a villain.

In court last week, Judge Suzanne Mangiamele said she would not give Fleischmann a 60-day extension, noting eviction cases are supposed to move quickly. But she agreed to delay the trial for a month.

Joe Gottemoller is the lawyer for the landlord. He said after court Thursday that the lease requires Fleischmann to comply with the ordinances and that the landlord has four citations pending because of the owner’s refusal to comply with the ordinances.

The case is due back in court May 20, with a new trial date set for June 11. However, a court filing Tuesday indicated the landlord is not available on June 11 so additional delays are possible.

Separately, Fleischmann is due in court on the alleged local ordinance violations Sept. 11, but the landlord has also been cited with the same ordinance violations in a separate case that’s is due to be heard in court June 18. Gottemoller expressed a willingness to combine the ordinance cases.

Whatever happens with the eviction case, Fleischmann has said she doesn’t want to stay in Huntley and that she has some leads on a new location for her store.

Fleischmann said she was fighting her case on the basis of discrimination and previously said she feels singled out because of the content of her store, which sells Trump-themed items and other merchandise. Village officials have refuted the claim that her citations are based on the type of items she sells.