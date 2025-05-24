Marengo overcomes adversity to win IHSA Class 2A regional championship

Marengo’s Michael Kirchhoff yells with delight as he comes in to score against Rockford Christian in Saturday's Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional championship. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

RICHMOND – A little over two weeks ago, Marengo coaches and players met in left field of their home field and had a long talk. The night was supposed to be a celebration of the team’s seniors. Instead, Marengo had lost its third straight game against Rochelle and needed a hard reset.

Not much went right during the losing streak. Players goofed off, pouted after making a mistake and went after each other whenever a mistake was made.

Marengo coach Nick Naranjo decided the team needed to talk it out or risk losing the season. Coaches and players addressed issues, talked and started to hold each other and themselves accountable.

Two weeks later, Marengo players carried those lessons with them with their season on the brink Saturday. They overcame early adversity against Rockford Christian in the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional championship to win 14-5, capturing the program’s second regional title in three seasons.

“We wouldn’t be here without [the meeting],” Marengo’s Alex Johnson said. “It was emotional, it was a tough one. But it had to happen, had to happen. That’s turning the page. Now we’re here.”

The adversity came in the fourth inning. Marengo (23-9) had built up a 4-0 lead, but the Royal Lions scored four runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Marengo players started resorting to their old habits in the middle of the inning but quickly turned around and decided to rely on what they learned a few weeks ago.

After the first two batters got on base in the bottom of the frame because of an error and hit by pitch, Michael Kirchhoff broke the tie by hitting a ground ball single to left field. Ryan Heuser then scored during the next at-bat when the catcher made an error on a throw to third base and Kirchhoff made it 7-4 when he scored on an error throw to first base.

Marengo added a fourth run after Max Broughton scored on another error.

“We all just kind of got on each other and brought each other up and didn’t put each other down because that was our main problem at the beginning of the year,” Kirchhoff said. “Just picking each other up, not putting each other down and then just our approach at the plate to get our runs back.”

Marengo’s Robert Heuser skids across home plate to score against Rockford Christian in Saturday's Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional championship. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Marengo took advantage of its opportunities the rest of the way to put the game away. Rockford Christian pitchers walked 12 batters, including three with the bases loaded. Marengo also scored four runs off passed balls.

Kirchhoff, Brady Kentgen and Caden Coine each brought home two runs while Kirchhoff led the team with two hits. Marengo played more conservatively at the plate with the Royal Lions’ pitching struggles.

“Our guys have a really good approach,” Naranjo said. “They’re patient, they don’t swing at many pitches outside of the zone. So that’s just them buying into what we do.”

Heuser started for Marengo and threw four innings, allowing three earned runs off four hits with one strikeout. Johnson came in and threw three innings in relief and settled the game after a shaky fourth inning. He struck out two batters and didn’t allow an earned run off two hits.

“He just digs in and he doesn’t care,” Naranjo said. “He’s very mature for only being a junior. He knows the game really well and nothing really phases him.”

Marengo is now 5-1 since that meeting in left field. It will try to keep the run going Tuesday when Marengo plays Newman Central Catholic in the Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinals. Marengo will try to win its first ever sectional title, according to the IHSA record books.

“We wouldn’t be here without [the meeting]. It was emotional, it was a tough one. But it had to happen, had to happen. That’s turning the page. Now we’re here.” — Alex Johnson, Marengo junior

In order to do that, they’ll carry the lessons they learned a couple weeks ago that helped turn the season around.

“Anybody in our way, we’ve got to go through them,” Johnson said. “One goal. just got to get to state. That’s all. That’s all we got.”