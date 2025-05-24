Huntley’s Dominique Johnson in position to 3-peat at Class 3A girls track and field state meet

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson competes in the long jump earlier this month at the Fox Valley Conference Meet. Johnson is in position to win her third straight triple jump title after placing first in Friday's Class 3A preliminaries at the state meet. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Huntley senior Dominique Johnson is in position to secure her third triple jump championship in a row at the IHSA Class 3A Girls Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Johnson finished first in Friday’s preliminaries with a jump of 12.22 meters (40 feet, 1.25 inches). The Miami-bound Johnson also is sitting in first place in the long jump (5.86; 19-2.75).

The Red Raiders’ 4x100 relay of Johnson, Emily Byers, Addison Busam and Reagan Ellis also advanced to Saturday’s finals with a seventh-place time of 1:40.19.

Brianna Felde took eighth in the shot put (11.59; 38-0.25) to qualify, Busam was eighth in the long jump (5.50; 18-0.5) and Sienna Robertson placed eighth in the discus (39.46; 130-5).

Huntley’s 4x800 relay of Morgan Sauber, Aspen Maldonado, Cori Kilvinger and Haley Rahman finished 15th (9:30.56), but did not advance. The 4x100 relay of Johnson, Byers, Ellis and Busam finished 14th (48.26), while the 4x400 relay of Ava Acevedo, Nevaeh Fondjo, Abbie Williams and Myla Wade was 17th (3:58.33).

Huntley’s Elena Fetzer took 22nd in the shot put (10.92; 35-10), Rahman took 27th in the 1,600 (5:17.59), Sauber was 27th in the 800 (2:24.20), Wade took 29th in the 400 (59.82) and Emma Garofalo placed 30th in the pole vault (3.20; 10-6).

Jacobs’ Carly Uehlein will compete in the discus finals after placing fourth with a throw of 41.23 meters (135-3). She was 18th in the shot put (10.99; 36-0.75).

Burlington Central‘s LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan will compete in the triple jump finals after placing seventh (11.64; 38-2.25).

Cary-Grove‘s Olivia Parker qualified for the 300 hurdles, finishing sixth in 44.03 seconds. She was 34th in the 100 hurdles (16.27).

Crystal Lake Central‘s Ryleigh Mazzacano made it to the high jump finals, finishing fifth (1.63; 5-4.25), and Dundee-Crown’s Marisa Klaas also qualified with a 10th-place finish (1.60; 5-3) in the same event.

Hampshire‘s Hailey Homola tied for the 12th and final qualifying spot in the shot put (11.38 meters; 37-4).

The Whip-Purs’ Kassidy Papa just missed one of the top 16 spots in the pole vault with a 17th-place finish (3.35; 10-11.75).

Hampshire’s Alyssa Garcia was 17th in the 400 (58.54).

The Whips’ 4x800 relay of Reese Long, Hannah Jones, Miya Moraga and Kaley Byhre placed 30th (9:55.69) and the 4x100 relay of Papa, Chinae Ukachukwu, Garcia and Malaya Ligon took 34th in 49.61.

Hampshire’s 4x200 relay of Ligon, Jmyra Mcroy, Ukachukwu and Papa placed 30th (1:44.60), and the 4x200 relay of Ava Sanchez, Ligon, Byhre and Garcia was 29th (4:03.74).

Crystal Lake Central‘s Elynor Raithel finished 24th in the 200 (25.19) and 45th in the 100 (12.76). Her teammate Grace Fujino tied for 36th in the pole vault (3.05; 10-0).

McHenry‘s Olivia Meyer was 37th in the 100 hurdles (16.61), and teammate Addison Hoffman was 39th in the 200 (25.89) and 41st in the 100 (12.65).

Class 2A

Prairie Ridge‘s Emaline Foster took fourth in the 1,600 (5:02.54) to advance to Saturday’s finals, and teammate Katie Jewell qualified in the 200 with a fourth-place finish of 25.30 seconds.

Jewell just missed advancing in the 100 as well, placing 10th (12.33). Freeport’s Taniah McElroy took the No. 9 spot in 12.23 seconds.

Prairie Ridge’s Katie Jewell cruises to victory in the 100 meter dash earlier this month at the Fox Valley Conference Meet. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Wolves’ Anneke Dam placed 25th in the 800 (2:23.86) and the 4x200 relay of Kailyn Mazella, Ava Merklin, Kelly Anderson and Jewell was 32nd (1:48.80).

Woodstock‘s Amina Idris finished eighth in the 300 hurdles in 46.45 to qualify for Saturday’s finals. She took 18th in the 100 hurdles (15.78).

The Blue Streaks’ 4x400 relay team of Sophia Mendoza, Idris, Mia Foss and Keira Bogott took 10th in 4:06.34, just missing the last qualifying spot, which went to Sacred-Heart Griffin (4:06.11).

Foss placed 17th in the triple jump (10.77; 35-4) and Mendoza was 28th in the long jump (4.77; 15-7.75).

Woodstock North‘s Lauren Bieszczad finished 23rd in the high jump (1.55; 5-1) to advance to the finals. Brenna McConnell placed 29th in the discus (31.47; 103-3).

Johnsburg‘s Stori Hurckes advanced to the finals with a 10th-place finish in the discus (36.02; 118-2). She took 25th in the shot put (9.90; 32-5.75). Juliana Cashmore finished just outside the top 12 in the discus, placing 14th (34.66; 113-8).

The Skyhawks’ Hope Klosowicz grabbed the ninth and final spot for Saturday’s finals in the 400 with a time of 58.45 seconds.

Johnsburg’s Carly Duck was 23rd (2.80; 9-2.25) in the pole vault. The Skyhawks’ 4x400 team of Klosowicz, Maura Oeffling, Abby Lane and Summer Toussaint took 22nd (4:12.93).

Richmond-Burton‘s 4x800 relay of Alexia Spatz, London Oudshoorn, Savannah Wells and Emerson Wold placed 19th (10:14.12), while the 4x200 relay of Reagan Wisniewski, Kristina DeLeon, Emily Wisniewski and Sydney Frericks took 27th (1:47.91).

Also for R-B, Sophia Komar took 43rd in the long jump (4.50; 14-9.25).

Harvard‘s Hayden Binz took 31st in the pole vault (2.50; 8-2.5) and Marengo‘s Olivia Walter was 40th in the 100 hurdles (17.66).