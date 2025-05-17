Woodstock North baseball wins big: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Woodstock North 11, Harlem 1 (6 inn.): At Machesney Park, Parker Neff (2 for 4, three RBIs) and Tristan Schaffter (2 for 4, three runs) each hit a home run for the Thunder. Braeden Berner went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Parker Halihan had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Ryan Lalor allowed one run over six one-hit innings for the win. He struck out five.

Glenbrook South 17-3, Burlington Central 10-13: At Glenview, the Rockets split a doubleheader. Gavin Bramer was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in Game 1. Sam Maglares went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. In Game 2, Daniel Koertgen had a homer, two runs and three RBIs, Wagner Viebrock was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs, and Matt Simek (2 for 2, double) and Nico Sherry had two RBIs apiece.

DeKalb 6, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Hayden DeMarsh and Gavin Mahaney each had a double and two RBIs in a loss for the Chargers.

Lake Zurich 3, Huntley 2: At Huntley, A.J. Putty struck out three and allowed just four hits in five innings, but the Bears scored three unearned runs to beat the Raiders. T.J. Jakubowski and Tommy Gasner each had an RBI for Huntley.

New Berlin Eisenhower (Wis.) 15, Woodstock 3 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, Eisenhower had 18 hits to beat the Blue Streaks. Sonny Marsalla and Tyler Beckman each had an RBI for Woodstock.

Rockford Boylan 10, Richmond-Burton 0 (6 inn.): At Rockford, the Rockets were held to three hits, all singles, and shut out in nonconference action.

Girls soccer

Marengo 4, Westminster Christian 2 (OT): At Marengo, the Indians scored two goals in overtime to advance to the Class 1A Marengo Regional championship game. Marengo will host Richmond-Burton at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Harvest Christian Academy 3, Marian Central 1: (OT): At Woodstock, the Hurricanes’ season came to an end with an overtime loss in a Class 1A Marian Central Regional semifinal.

Softball

Marengo 8, Lakes 2: At Marengo, Kylee Jensen (2 for 4) had a home run, double, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Indians topped the Eagles. Ellie White drove in two runs and AJ Pollnow (3 for 4, double) and Jozsa Christiansen each added an RBI. Christiansen allowed a run in four innings for the win. White allowed an unearned run in the final three innings.

Antioch 14, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Megan Kuiper had a double for the Blue Streaks, who were held to three hits in the loss.



