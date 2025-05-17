‘Motor caves’ plan at Johnsburg marina advances – with caveats

The former restaurant/nightclub building at Paradise Cove, 3309 N. Chapel Hill Road, Johnsburg, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The building has been abandoned since about 2000. (Janelle Walker)

Johnson’s Hidden Harbor development – a plan to revitalize a blighted property at Chapel Hill Road along the Fox River – came closer to reality in recent days with nods from the village’s planning and zoning commission.

The commission approved an amendment to Johnsburg’s zoning ordinance to allow the “motor caves” developer Mike Oliver wants as part of the development, and also OK’d an updated site plan there.

Oliver, a McHenry native, is proposing drive-up boat storage, a showroom for one or two high-end boats at a time, an expansion of the existing marina on the site, and what he calls “motor caves” as part of the $30 million project. These condominium-style buildings allow car and other vehicle collectors a place to store - and hang out around - their rides.

Hidden Harbor developer Mike Oliver presented an updated site plan to the Johnsburg planning and zoning commission on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Photo provided by the Village of Johnsburg)

There was an urgency to get approvals and continue moving ahead in the process of advancing his proposal to the village board, Oliver said. He asked the commission to consider the seasonal nature of his development plans.

“The timing is critical. We must open in the spring or early summer” to capture boaters looking for storage, he said. Boat owners “will not pull their boats out in the middle of winter” to relocate them to another storage facility, nor would they leave a dock or marina they are already renting at, he said. Waiting could either push the project back an entire year, or cause funders to pull out, Oliver said.

Commissioners, however, were concerned that Oliver, working with his architect, attorney and village staff, made several changes to the proposed zoning amendment and the site plan since his first pitch in late March.

“Everybody wants this project to go forward,” Commissioner James Barrett said. “The entire town wants it, everyone who drives through Johnsburg wants it.”

But if Johnsburg allows storage in the B-2 business district as a special use, it must also allow that for anyone else who may request that use. Then, Barrett said, Johnsburg would look like McHenry.

The changes to the amendment were made to ensure more than just cars can be stored in the motor caves, Oliver said. Those changes included calling the new special use “vehicle” rather than “automobile” condominiums, and allowing for the storage of operable, custom antique and vintage cars.

The commission asked Oliver to add that each vehicle must be titled and registered, either with the state or in some cases, like golf carts, with the village. Oliver also offered to remove language that would allow collector memorabilia and other valuables as the main use for the condos.

The updated site plan also took out some of the drive-up boat storage units and instead added what he called “mini motor-caves.” These smaller units would allow clients to store their personal vehicles, RVs, motorcycles and other motor sports vehicles on the site. These units would be less than 1,000 square feet. They would have additional restrictions in their bylaws - the condo owners would be subject to the equivalent of an Homeowners Association.

In its vote to approval, the commission also added that any changes to the concept plan going forward, including to the roads, intersections, or setbacks, or changes proposed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Army Corps of Engineers, the McHenry Division of Transportation, or the village itself, would trigger bringing the proposal back for further review.