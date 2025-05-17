Jake Johnson helps Burlington Central to FVC baseball win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 5, Huntley 4: The Rockets edged out a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Jake Johnson went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Sam Maglares got the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings of work.

For the Red Raiders, A.J. Putty went 3 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.

Marian Central 12, St. Francis 6: TJ Cutrona went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and the Hurricanes picked up a nonconference win.

Colin Hernon drove in two runs and Colin Kowalsky doubled twice and scored three times.

Mason Graf struck out five in four innings pitched.

Hampshire 10, Crystal Lake Central 4 (susp.): The Whip-Purs were up by six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when the FVC game was suspended because of weather.

Anthony Karbowski and Nathan Kolder each homered.

For the Tigers, Rhett Ozment drove in two runs.

Crystal Lake South 4, Jacobs 1 (susp.): Christian Alther went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI for the Gators but the FVC game was suspended in the top of the seventh inning.

Liam Sullivan drove in two runs. Devin DeLoach struck out seven in six innings pitched on the mound.

For the Golden Eagles, Cooper Gulgren tripled.

Dundee-Crown 9, Cary-Grove 6 (susp.): The FVC matchup was delayed in the bottom of the fourth inning.

For the Chargers, Jared Russell went 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in two runs. Kyle Pierce had two RBIs.

For the Trojans, Francis Panko homered and drove in one run.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake South 9, CICS Northtown Academy 0: The Gators came out strong and maintained the lead to pick up a first-round win in the Class 2A Lake Forest Regional.

The Gators will play Lakes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Richmond-Burton 11, Poplar Grove (North Boone) 2: R-B dominated for the Class 1A Marengo Regional semifinal victory.

The Rockets will face the winner of Marengo and Westminster Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 16, Hampshire 13: Five Tigers homered to help the Tigers to an FVC win.

Makayla Malone went 4 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs, Liv Shaw homered and drove in three, Oli Victorine hit a home run, Ella Arana homered and scored four, and Adi Waliullah hit a home run and drove in two. Lily Perocho had three RBIs.

For the Whip-Purs, Addison Edlen went 3 for 5 at the plate with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs, Melissa Johnson drove in four runs, Ally LeBlanc scored three and drove in two and Mia Robinson had two RBIs.

Marengo 5, McHenry 4: Jozsa Christiansen’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh snapped a 4-4 tie and Marengo went on to the nonconference win.

Ellie White drove in two runs for the Indians.

For the Warriors, Danica McCarthy drove in two runs.

Hiawatha 11, Alden-Hebron 7: Olivia Klein struck out seven in six innings, but the Giants fell to the Hawks. Brooke Slepcevich drove in two runs, Klein had a double and Marissa Johnson and Teagan Vanderstappen each added one RBI. Hayden Smith scored a pair of runs.

St. Charles East 7, Burlington Central 0: The Rockets couldn’t get on the board in nonconference play.