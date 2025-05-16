McHenry County Division of Transportation’s Touch a Truck Sunday

A truck during the 2024 McHenry County Division of Transportation Touch a Truck. The 2025 event is scheduled for May 18. (Photo provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

The McHenry County Division of Transportation is hosting its second annual Touch a Truck event Sunday, May 17. The festivities run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Woodstock Farm and Fleet, 11501 U.S. Route 14, Woodstock.

People can “take a stroll through and climb aboard” large-scale equipment from the Division of Transportation, local businesses and other government agencies, according to the release.

People will have a chance to sit in the driver’s seat, talk to the owners and operators “and learn more about the capabilities and specialties of the amazing equipment you might find throughout McHenry County,” according to the release.

The first hour of the touch a truck, from 10 to 11 a.m., will be a sensory sensitivity hour, according to the release.

The Division of Transportation will host the “Load the Loader” challenge again, with a goal to fill a front-end loader – capable of lifting 18,000 pounds – with nonperishable foods. The donations will go to Operation Dropbox, which supports veterans in need, through Crystal Lake-based Veterans Path to Hope.

Operation Dropbox expanded to Lake County this year, but McHenry County contributed almost 8,300 pounds of goods in last year’s drive.

People who bring a nonperishable food item will get an extra entry in prize drawings that are scheduled to happen every hour, according to the release.

There will also be food truck options available and SmashD, Marvin Taco and Tropical Chill will all bring “their trucks to be included in the various pieces of equipment that will be present,” according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit will have a demonstration at 12:30 p.m., and Star 105.5-FM will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the release.