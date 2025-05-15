McHenry County restaurants celebrate National Salvation Army Week

Noodles is among the businesses participating in a fundraiser for the Salvation Army of McHenry County. (Shaw Media)

The Salvation Army in McHenry County is celebrating National Salvation Army Week through May 18, and local restaurants are showing their support by donating a portion of sales to help the organization continue to meet the needs of 6,000 local neighbors.

Funds raised will help The Salvation Army meet the increasing need for social services, including shelter through emergency rent and utility assistance, overcoming food insecurity through its food pantry, providing comfort and care for survivors and first responders through emergency disaster response services and Christmas gifts for children.

Enjoy a meal and help your neighbors by visiting participating locations during the times below:

Thursday, May 15: Noodles & Company in Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills with online order code GIVING25.

Saturday, May 17: Panera Bread in Crystal Lake from open to close using online order code FUND4U.

Portillo’s in Crystal Lake, Lou Malnati’s in Lakewood and Cary and Raising Cane’s in Crystal Lake also participated in the fundraising effort.

Patrons can also donate directly to the Salvation Army at salarmycl.org.