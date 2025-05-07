Acupuncturist pleads guilty to fondling patient in Crystal Lake, gets community service

A Barrington acupuncturist who was accused of fondling a client in her Crystal Lake home has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to 50 hours public service and one year conditional discharge.

Kwan Chong, 66, of Palatine, also was ordered to pay $614 in fines and fees, according to a filing in McHenry County court. In exchange for his guilty plea, felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse were dismissed, records show.

Chong was accused of making “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature” by allegedly fondling the breasts of a client older than 60 without consent while providing a treatment on Aug. 31, 2022, the indictment said.

Barrington Police Chief David Daigle said the alleged offense occurred in the patient’s home. Separately, Chong faces charges in Cook County of aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from a Barrington police investigation, according to a news release from Barrington police. Those charges are still pending, and Chong is due in Cook County court June 9 on those charges, Cook County records show.

Barrington authorities said two people made separate allegations that the offenses occurred during the course of acupuncture treatment at Chong’s Barrington clinic, according to the release. That clinic is now “permanently closed,” according to an online search.

On Aug. 7, 2023, Chong was ordered to be chaperoned while seeing patients due to the pending charges, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. His license was temporarily suspended a week later, after failing to comply with the chaperone order, according to the IDFPR website.