Acupuncturist accused of sexually abusing patient in Crystal Lake home loses bid to drop case

A Barrington acupuncturist accused of fondling a client in a Crystal Lake home was denied a request to have his case dismissed and is headed to trial.

Kwan Chong, 64, of Palatine, is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and criminal sexual abuse, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Chong is accused of making “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature” by allegedly fondling the breasts of a client older than 60 without consent while providing a treatment on Aug. 31, 2022.

Barrington Police Chief David Daigle said the alleged offense occurred in the patient’s home. Separately, Chong faces charges in Cook County of aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from a Barrington police investigation, according to a news release from the Barrington department.

The charges resulted from reports to Barrington authorities by two separate people, police said. The alleged offenses occurred during the course of acupuncture treatment at Chong’s Barrington clinic, according to the release. Those charges, filed in 2022, are being heard in Cook County court.

The Barrington Police Department is encouraging individuals that may have knowledge of similar activities to call 847-304-3306.

Chong is due in McHenry County court for status Nov. 20 and his trial is set for Feb. 3. He is due in Cook County Oct. 29 for a hearing, according to Cook County records.

An attempt to reach his attorney was not successful.

Chong is listed on the website of Holistic Healing in Barrington. According to the website, he is a “licensed acupuncturist serving Illinois since 1999, when acupuncture was first recognized in state law” and a “third-generation acupuncturist who apprenticed under distinguished grandmasters from Korea, China, and Japan, Kwan has updated numerous traditional herbal formulas to meet the changing demands of modern day life. Through years of research and clinical practice, he has developed customized treatments to restore optimum health based on each individual’s diet and physiology.”

State records show Chong’s license is currently suspended through June 2025. The records also indicate that on Aug. 7, 2023, Chong’s license was restricted to practicing only with a chaperone present “pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.” A week later, the records show, his license was temporarily suspended for “failing to comply with a Chaperone Order.”