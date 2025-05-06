Dan Wagner set to become Huntley fire chief

Dan Wagner, the Huntley Fire Protection District’s deputy chief of operations, will become the next fire chief.

Fire Chief Scott Ravagnie is set to retire later this month. Ravagnie’s retirement was announced in February but a successor had not been named yet.

Wagner, who will be a third-generation fire chief and has more than 35 years of experience, has been the deputy chief of operations since April 2024, according to a district news release.

Wagner, who has a master’s degree in organization leadership, previously was was with the Elgin Fire Department and has served as battalion chief and director of special operations. He has “multiple certifications through the State Fire Marshal and the Center for Public Safety Excellence,” according to the release.

Ravagnie started his career in Huntley in 1992 “and has played a key role in guiding the organization through decades of growth,” according to the release, which said he “focused on operational improvements, training, and strong partnerships” during his time as chief.

In Ravagnie’s tenure, the department started a Cadet and Internship program and Mobile Integrated Health initiative and increased public education efforts. Department membership grew to 80 full-time members during Ravagnie’s tenure, and 41 full-time firefighters and two administrative assistants were sworn in, according to the release.

Huntley fire chief Scott Ravagnie, right, swears in his son Alex as a firefighter in October. Ravagnie is scheduled to retire May 2025. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Ravagnie also had the opportunity to swear in his son, Alex, as a firefighter. It was “among the most meaningful moments in his career,” according to the release. Ravagnie will be the first staff member to retire with 30 years of full-time service in the district’s history, according to the release.

A walk-out ceremony to honor Ravagnie’s service and welcome Wagner as chief is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 23, according to the release. It will be held at Station One, 11118 Main Street, Huntley. Ravagnie oversaw the current Station One and Station 5 construction, according to the release.

“All community members, partners and colleagues” are invited to attend the ceremony, according to the release.

“Dan and Scott have worked closely over the years, and their long-standing professional relationship has made this a smooth and thoughtful transition. Dan is a dedicated family man with a strong connection to the community he will serve as Fire Chief,” according to the release.