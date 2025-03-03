Huntley Fire Chief Scott Ravagnie is retiring – almost 33 years to the day he started at the department part time.

Huntley officials shared the news of his retirement during the State of Huntley address Tuesday.

Ravagnie’s walk-out ceremony is scheduled for May 23. He began part time at the department June 1, 1992, and will celebrate 30 years at full time in early April. Ravagnie was named chief of the Huntley Fire Protection District in 2017.

A successor has not yet been named, but Ravagnie said he expects that one of the deputy chiefs will be promoted. The fire district has two deputy chiefs, according to its website: John Levendoski and Dan Wagner.

In retirement, Ravagnie plans to help his wife, Sherry, with her Kona Ice business, in addition to traveling and spending time with family.