Pingree Grove woman, 2-year-old boy among those hurt in 5-car crash near Huntley

A 55-year-old Pingree Grove woman was the person taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital and later airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries after a Saturday evening crash near Foster Road and Route 47 near Huntley, the McHenry County Sheriff‘s Office said Monday.

The woman’s injuries were the most serious among the 10 people who were hurt in the five-vehicle crash. She was a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Pingree Grove woman who was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with serious injuries, a news release from the sheriff‘s office said.

A 35-year-old male driver and a 2-year-old boy in that car were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and later released, according to the sheriff‘s office, which did not give a hometown for them.

The sheriff‘s office said a preliminary investigation found a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the crash was waiting to turn left into a private driveway north of Foster Road in the southbound lane of Route 47. A 2024 Honda CR-V and 2016 Hyundai Veloster were slowing or had stopped behind the vehicle waiting to turn.

A 2017 Toyota Tacoma heading south on Route 47 hit the rear end of the Honda, “which caused the Honda to hit the Hyundai,” according to the release.

Because of the impact, the Toyota went into the north lane of Route 47, “striking a 2020 Kia Niro and hitting a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander head-on,” according to the release. The Kia and Mitsubishi were heading north on 47, according to the release.

The Pingree Grove residents were in the Mitsubishi and those taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin were in the Toyota, according to the release.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday; crews found a five-vehicle accident with damages ranging from moderate to heavy, according to a fire department news release.

The fire district said in addition to those hospitalized, six other people were released by paramedics.

Route 47 was closed for several hours Saturday evening due to the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff‘s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash, according to the release.