Route 47 in Huntley would be closed for an unknown period of time early Saturday evening. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists that Route 47 in Huntley would be closed for an unknown period of time early Saturday evening.

An alert from the office at 5:52 p.m. said the road was closed from Foster to Ballard roads until further notice due to a motor vehicle accident. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.