Authorities: Woman seriously injures neighbor in unprovoked attack

A 53-year-old woman from an unincorporated area near Lake Villa was taken into custody Thursday after her neighbor was found beaten and seriously injured from an unprovoked attack, authorities said.

For no apparent reason, Kristi B. Tyler charged and attacked her neighbor who was outside in front of her home, according to the sheriff’s office. The neighbor was punched in the face and punched and kicked after being knocked to the ground.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 37700 block of North Delaby Road for a report of a battery in progress. They found a 72-year-old woman with a serious knee injury and facial lacerations.

Emergency dispatchers told deputies about a woman running on the road with an American flag; deputies found her quickly and she was taken into custody, a news release stated.

Tyler had taken the American flag from the neighbor’s house and ran down the street with it, officials said.

She is charged with aggravated battery to someone older than 60, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery in a public place.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250502/crime/authorities-woman-seriously-injures-neighbor-in-unproved-attack/