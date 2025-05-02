Huntley’s Bobby Pupich spreads the wealth in win over Prairie Ridge

Huntley’s Bobby Pupich, right, moves the ball against Prairie Ridge on Thursday in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

CRYSTAL LAKE – Huntley coach Dominic Saccomanno had to do a double-take recently when he watched game film from a couple seasons ago. For a moment, Saccomanno couldn’t figure out who the small player on the screen was fighting to get open.

Then Saccomanno realized who the mystery player was: current senior Bobby Pupich.

[ Photos: Huntley vs. Prairie Ridge boys lacrosse ]

A lot has changed in the three years since Pupich played in that sectional final against Prairie Ridge that Saccomanno watched. For one, Pupich is at least 20 pounds heavier. Pupich’s game is different too.

Pupich showed off his growth against the Wolves on Thursday. He scored four goals but also facilitated the offense to his teammates to help the Red Raiders stay undefeated in Fox Valley Conference action with an 18-4 win.

“Getting everyone involved is always great,” Pupich said. “It’s showing other teams that everyone can do something and all of us are contributing to be a good team.”

Huntley (11-3, 5-0) showed off how good of a team it can be within the first couple minutes. Nick Toman set the tone when he became open in front of the net and scored the game’s opening goal with 10:53 left in the first quarter. Junior S.J. Engmann kept the pressure up and scored 11 seconds later.

After a lull and a 4-1 lead after the first quarter, the Red Raiders moved the ball well in order to take an 8-2 halftime lead and opened things up from there. Huntley scored five unanswered goals to start the third quarter and stole the momentum for good.

GOAL: Bobby Pupich scores on a nice shot to make it 5-1 Huntley with 10:39 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Y1FsaeAFAC — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) May 1, 2025

Pupich led a group of nine different goal scorers for the Red Raiders. He led the team with four, while Toman and junior Cam Abordo each had three. Engmann and junior Dominic Scarpelli each scored two, while juniors Michael Boniak and Joey Ferrara and freshmen Jaxon Domenz and Jaxon Janik each scored once.

“Everything started to click,” Pupich said. “We really just did what we did in practice and just stuck with the plan.”

Huntley’s Nick Toman, left, looks for an option as Prairie Ridge’s Hudson Giglio defends him Thursday in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Pupich has stuck to the plan more as a senior catalyst for the Red Raiders’ offense. Saccomanno said Pupich has matured more as a senior from the kid that used to just want to fire every shot he gets in order to get his teammates more involved.

Huntley has seen the benefits this season. The Red Raiders are averaging 14.7 goals per game.

Saccomanno said Pupich has a longer leash than other players sometimes when it comes to passing. Shooters have to shoot sometimes, but Pupich has bought into the system that’s helped the Red Raiders start the year well.

“He understands the systems,” Saccomanno said. “He’s accepted his role as a leader on and off the field. He’s helping them, the next generation, carry on the tradition.”

Senior Travis Dittmer scored three times for PR (5-6, 2-2), while senior Mason Schmitt added another goal. While the Wolves disrupted the Red Raiders in the first quarter, once Huntley found its groove, it was hard to stop.

“​​It’s a learning experience for our club,” PR coach Dana Nielsen said. “Playing games like this just makes us better. Playing against guys like this, we love tough competition. It’s no fun when we roll other teams, but we want to take on the best of the best.”

The Red Raiders are still tied for the FVC lead with Cary-Grove after the Trojans stayed undefeated in conference play with a win over Jacobs on Thursday night. The two FVC leaders will play each other May 15 in a game that could decide the conference crown.

But nights like Thursday get the Red Raiders excited for what they can do in the playoffs. Huntley is trying to win its third sectional title in four years after missing out last season.

“We’re just ready for the playoffs, Barrington, Wheaton Academy,” Pupich said. “We’re going to take every game seriously, but those are two main prizes right now.”