2 jailed after man allegedly pointed gun at person off Woodstock Square; other accused of hiding weapon

Two Woodstock men have been detained after allegedly pulling a gun out on a person off Woodstock Square.

Salvador Herrera, 20, of the 600 block of McHenry Avenue in Woodstock, was charged with aggravated use of a weapon without a without a Firearm Owners Identification card, obstructing evidence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on public property, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a FOID card, according to court records.

Elias Cervantes, 19, of the 200 block of Hoy Avenue in Woodstock, was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, court records show.

On April 16, Herrera allegedly possessed a Glock 43X handgun with 23 rounds of ammunition loaded in a 30-round magazine, which he pulled out “in a threatening manner” while in a “verbal argument” with a man, according to a complaint filed in McHenry County court. Herrera then gave the weapon to Cervantes to hide from police, the complaint alleges.

Woodstock Police said in a news release that they were called to at 9:27 p.m. to the 200 block of Main Street for a “verbal altercation.”

“During the verbal altercation, it was reported that a firearm had been displayed by one of the individuals,” the release said. “The gun was not discharged and was located shortly after the incident occurred and was secured by the officers.”

Responding officers interviewed a man who said he’d been followed by Herrera and Cervantes and knew them from “previous disagreements,” according to the release.

Cervantes was arrested at the scene, and Herrera was arrested four days later after a warrant was issued, according to court records. Both were denied pretrial release on the grounds that they posed a “real and present threat” to the man on whom Herrera allegedly pulled the gun. According to court documents, Herrera had confronted the victim at a Jewel-Osco and followed him home, where he brandished the loaded gun at the victim “in the presence of others and in front of an occupied apartment building.”

Cervantes due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 13, according to court records. Herrera due in court for a status on May 8.