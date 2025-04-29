Brandon Shannon throws no-hitter for McHenry baseball: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

McHenry 5, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Brandon Shannon was nearly perfect, and the Warriors benefitted in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Rockets. Shannon didn’t allow a hit and faced two over the minimum while striking out 12. He got help at the plate from Kaden Wisniewski who doubled, tripled and drove in three for McHenry.

Prairie Ridge 10, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, Karson Stiefer homered and drove in three and Maddon McKim also homered and accounted for two RBIs as the Wolves took down the Trojans in the FVC. Riley Golden fanned 11 for Prairie Ridge. Charlie Taczy had a pair of RBIs for C-G.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Connor Gibour homered and drove in three runs and Carter Kelley had a four-hit day as the Tigers rolled in an FVC game. Kelly allowed just five hits while striking out six for Central.

Jacobs 15, Dundee-Crown 5 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Golden Eagles broke the game open with a seven-run fifth inning to take the FVC contest. Andrew Deegan had three hits and drove in four and Ryan Tucker homered and accounted for three RBIs for Jacobs. Kyle Pierce hit a two-run home run for D-C.

Johnsburg 13, Woodstock 3 (6 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks used the long ball to win the Kishwaukee River Conference game. Ashton Stern, Deegan Turner and Jack Thompson all went deep for Johnsburg. Trevor Cote had a pair of hits for Woodstock.

Marengo 13, Richmond-Burton 3 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Brady Kentgen took the Rockets deep twice, accounting for five RBIs as the Indians rolled in the KRC. Drew Litchfield and Quinn Lechner also homered for Marengo. Cooper Nagel had an RBI for R-B.

Sandwich 13, Woodstock North 3: At Woodstock, Parker Neff drove in three as the Thunder fell in the KRC.

Wheaton Academy 6, Marian Central 5: At Weat Chicago, Owen Neuzil had a pair of hits and drove in a pair as the Hurricanes fell to the Warriors in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Colin Kowalsky and Jaxson Christiansen had a pair of hits each for Marian.

Softball

McHenry 8, Hampshire 6: At McHenry, Kendal Rogers and Natalie Bender had three hits each as the Warriors took the FVC contest from the Whip-Purs. Elly Ernst had four RBIs for McHenry. Bria Riebel doubled three times for Hampshire.

Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Burlington, Isabelle Reed allowed just one hit and struck out 14 as the Rockets shut out the Trojans in the FVC. Allie Botkin and Kelsey Covey had RBIs for Central.

Dundee-Crown 15, Crystal Lake South 5 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, Faith Dierwechter had four hits and drove in three and Kate Graham had a four-RBI day as the Chargers cruised in an FVC game against the Gators. Riley Barda tripled twice as part of a four-hit day for South.

Prairie Ridge 9, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Kendra Carroll doubled twice and drove in three and Reese Vrba hit a three-run home run as the Wolves cruised in the FVC. Parker Frey added three hits for Prairie Ridge.

Harvard 15, Round Lake 0 (4 inn.): At Harvard, Kara Knop allowed only one hit and struck out 10 to lead the Hornets to the nonconference win. Knop also drove in a pair of runs. Ytzel Lopez drove in three for Harvard.

Hiawatha 18, Alden-Hebron 2: At Kirkland, Olivia Toscano had the only hit of the afternoon for the Giants.

Boys tennis

McHenry 7, Round Lake 0: At McHenry, Mohsin Rizvi, Owen Miller and Matt Zurawski all won their singles matches in straight sets as the Warriors rolled past the Panthers. Nick Marchant and Brayden Gardon didn’t lose a game in winning at No. 1 doubles for McHenry.

Woodstock 5, Johnsburg 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks swept doubles, led by the No. 1 team of Brett Neuhart and Stewart Reuter. Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles for Johnsburg,

Cary-Grove 4, Grayslake Central 3: At Cary, the Trojans won their 10th match of the season with the win over the Rams. C-G swept the doubles matches with Ryan Dixon and Lincoln Karlovsky winning at No. 1 doubles.

Boys track and field

Hampshire 91, Crystal Lake Central 59, Crystal Lake South 25: At Hampshire, Faisal Zuberi won the triple and long jumps as Hampshire won eight events on its way to the win in the FVC. Mark McClinton won the shot put for South. Jackie Clark won the 800 and helped the team of Jackson Hopkins, Reed Mihelich and Amana Omele win the 4x800 relay.

Prairie Ridge 98, Jacobs 56, Burlington Central 55, Dundee-Crown 26: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves won six events on the way to the FVC meet win. Jacob Prechel won the 400, Thomas Henry the 800 and Jessie Kautz the 100 for Prairie Ridge. Austin Stevenson won the 1,600 and Prince Barnes the discus for Jacobs. Zachary Hultgren took the shot put for Burlington Central and Rylan Schmidt won the pole vault and Leon Metcalf the long jump for D-C.

Huntley 72, Cary-Grove 48, McHenry 36: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won the tri-meet by taking six events. Tommy Nitz won the 400 and Andrew Raistrick the 800 for Huntley, Logan Abrams won the shot put and discus for C-G. Jayden Linderman and James Butler won the high jump and long jump respectively.

Girls track and field

Prairie Ridge 80, Crystal Lake South 47, Crystal Lake Central 46: At Crystal Lake, a dominant performance by the Wolves included eight event wins. Mila Peterson won the 100, Ava Merklin the 200 and Genevieve Torgerson the 400 for Prairie Ridge. Maria Kakish won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Central. Lily Brooks won the 1,600 and Sedona Semradek the discus for South.

Hampshire 100, Jacobs 46, Dundee-Crown 31: At Carpentersville, Kassidy Papa won the 100 and the pole vault as Hampshire cruised to the FVC win. Delilah Kissane took the 200 for D-C. Carly Uehlein won the discus and took second in the shot for Jacobs.

Huntley 142, Burlington Central 56.5, McHenry 34.5, Cary-Grove 27: At Huntley, the Red Raiders looked very much the part of a team ready to contend at the Class 3A state meet next month. Huntley won nine events headlined by a win from Dominique Johnson in the long jump and Emma Garofalo in the pole vault. Valentina Klassey won the 3,200, LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan took the triple jump and Cailen O’Brien won the high jump for Burlington Central.

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Plano 0: At Richmond, Maddie Seyller netted a hat trick and assisted on three other goals as the Rockets rolled in the KRC. Nicole Mendlik added a goal and an assist for R-B.

Belvidere North 5, Prairie Ridge 0: At Belvidere, the Wolves were blanked in a nonconference loss to the Blue Thunder.

Boys lacrosse

Wauconda 9, McHenry 7: At Wauconda, the Warriors fell to the Bulldogs in a nonconference match.

Hinsdale Central 11, Huntley 10: At Hinsdale, the Red Devils edged out the Red Raiders in a nonconference match.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central Co-Op 17, Lincoln-Way Central 6: At New Lenox, Anna Starr and Addie Belcher each scored five times as the Tigers cruised past the Knights. Fiona Lemke added four goals for Central, which remained unbeaten.

Huntley 22, Minooka 2: At Minooka, the Red Raiders picked up their 11th win by defeating Minooka in a nonconference contest.