Father of 6 from Harvard ID’d as victim of Woodstock motorcycle crash

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Woodstock last week.

The coroner’s office identified Nicholas Panosian, 40, of Harvard, as the person who died in the crash.

Panosian’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“We do not know why God decided to take you from us so soon. This all feels unreal. I’m still waiting for you to walk through the door. I don’t know how to comprehend all of this. I have some comfort in knowing you went the way you always said you would, riding your motorcycle,” according to the fundraiser.

According to the GoFundMe, Panosian had six kids and a seventh on the way who is due the day after what would have been Panosian’s 41st birthday.

“On top of our children, we also have two grandchildren. He was over the moon to be a pop-pop. I wish you would have gotten a chance to meet them and our little one,” the organizer wrote.

The GoFundMe had raised 47% of its $8,000 goal as of early Monday afternoon.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the intersection of Route 14 and Washington Street at 6:19 a.m. April 23 for a reported motorcycle crash. First responders arrived to find Panosian and his motorcycle in the ditch and he was pronounced dead at the scene.