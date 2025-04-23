Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 14 in Woodstock

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday morning along Route 14 in Woodstock, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday morning to the intersection of Route 14 and Washington Street for a reported motorcycle crash. First responders arrived and located a “motorcycle and its male rider in the ditch,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Vucha said.

The Woodstock Police Department, with assistance from the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistance Team , is investigating the crash, according to Vucha.

No identification of the deceased has yet been provided.