Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 14 in Woodstock

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday morning along Route 14 in Woodstock, officials report.
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday morning to the intersection of Route 14 and Washington Street for a reported motorcycle crash. First responders arrived and located a “motorcycle and its male rider in the ditch,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Vucha said.
The Woodstock Police Department, with assistance from the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistance Team, is investigating the crash, according to Vucha.
No identification of the deceased has yet been provided.