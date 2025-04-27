McHenry police ask for help nabbing mail thief

McHenry police are seeking the public’s help and any relevant information about or surveillance video of in recent thefts of mail in town.

Police said in post early Sunday that the department “has been made aware of thefts of mail in various neighborhoods across the city.” They said some mail was “recovered during the overnight hours last night,” though they are still “working to narrow down a timeframe” of the apparent thefts.

Streets on which mail is known to have been stolen are Bode, Argyle, Cross Trail, Kresswood, Dartmoor and Farmstead, police said. It’s unclear if other streets were also hit.

Patrol and investigative teams are working the case, local authorities said, asking anyone with information or video to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 815-353-2599.