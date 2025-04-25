Spencer’s brings its novelty clothing, gift merch to new Algonquin Commons location. Grand opening Saturday

Spencer's is hosting a grand opening event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at its new Algonquin Commons location, located at 1958 S. Randall Road, Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

Spencer’s is the latest store to debut in Algonquin Commons and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday.

Spencer’s, formally known as Spencer’s Gifts, will have a grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at its new location in Algonquin Commons at 1958 S. Randall Road, Algonquin. The first 100 shoppers will received $10 gift cards, and the event will offer sweet treats, giveaways and games, according to a Spencer’s news release.

The store is known for its novelty clothing, accessories, jewelry and adult items. It was founded in 1947 in Pennsylvania as a mail-order catalog company and has since grown to have 680 retail locations, according to the release.

Spencer’s in Algonquin officially opened last week. The nearest Spencer’s store is located in Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Many other new shops and restaurants also recently opened at Algonquin Commons this year including Mr. Kimchi, Twin Peaks and The Fresh Market.