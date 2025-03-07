Algonquin business openings in March: Fresh Market, First Watch, Mr. Kimchi, Twin Peaks, general store, more

Paulina Lockwood inside her new business the Main Street General Store on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Several businesses plan to open this month in Algonquin, many being new eateries and a new grocery store in Algonquin Commons.

Among the business debuts are a locally owned general store downtown and restaurants along Randall Road including sports bar Twin Peaks, Chipotle, brunch place First Watch and Mr. Kimchi, which offers Korean barbecue.

Other new restaurants are on the horizon, as well, Algonquin Community Development Director Patrick Knapp said. Dessert shop Churros Mi Amor, Charley’s Cheesesteaks and Mexican restaurant Casa Tequilas are all expected to open this year.

Here’s more on what’s in store:

Main Street General Store

The small downtown business, located at 155 S. Main St., has a grand opening planned for March 17, owner and Algonquin resident Paulina Lockwood said. She describes the shop as an “old-school general store in a small town” that sells of everyday essentials like toiletries, food, batteries and first aid supplies, along with books, kids clothing, toys and candy.

She envisions a shop “where I know everybody’s names,” Lockwood said. “Everybody is going to be a VIP when they walk into door.”

She aims to create a welcoming feeling, with tables and seating so people can stay a while. The space will also have a rentable conference room that people can use for meetings and a craft room for gift-wrapping. Despite the small-business feel, Lockwood plans to stay competitive with pricing similar to Target and other big-box stores.

“I want it to have that feel that it’s a gathering place for our community,” she said.

Lockwood has big plans for the future as the business grows. A coffee and tea shop, notary and printing services, and even a space for people to record podcasts are all possibilities. The store will always take requests from customers, and Lockwood hopes to connect with local farmers to sell produce when it is in season, she said.

“My demographic is anyone within a 3-mile radius and zero to 110 years old,” she said. “I want to make sure I have something for everybody.”

The Fresh Market

Algonquin’s newest grocery store, located at 2226 S. Randall Road in Algonquin Commons, plans to open this month, according to The Fresh Market website.

The Fresh Market, located at 2226 S. Randall Road, Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

The nationwide speciality grocer’s Chicago-area locations include Crystal Lake and Geneva.

The grocery store features a culinary kitchen that prepares made-to-order and hot meals to go, from pizza and breakfast items to smoothies and paninis, according to the website.

Twin Peaks

Planned for a March 17 opening in Algonquin Commons, Twin Peaks touts 36 types of its signature 29-degree draft beers in frosted mugs, scratch-made food and handcrafted cocktails, according to a Twin Peaks news release. Located at 1520 S. Randall Road, the sports lodge is taking over the former Bulldog Ale House building.

“This new location will be the go-to spot for fans to gather with friends and family to enjoy great food, drinks, and game-day excitement,” local franchisee Michael Paulhus of Dos Montes Algonquin LLC said in the release. The 11,400-square-foot lodge will be the third Twin Peaks in the suburbs, and the largest in the region, Paulhus said. Other nearby locations are in Warrenville and Oakbrook Terrace. The Algonquin location hired about 140 employees.

The new Twin Peaks will offer 75 TVs broadcasting professional and college sports, two full bars, three indoor fireplaces, an outdoor fire pit, covered and uncovered patios and a VIP lounge, according to the release.

Twin Peaks’ website features photos of wait staff called “Twin Peaks Girls” wearing denim short shorts and midriff-baring tops. They’re “the essential ingredient to the perfect lodge experience. They are the beautiful faces that represent the brand and the reason our customers consistently come back for more,” according to the website.

Paulhus said customers “come in curious for that the first time. They come back because it’s really good service, really cold beer and fresh food and lots and lots of sports.”

For the first week, the sports bar will open at 3 p.m. for dinner and then be open “100%” the following week, Paulhus said.

The company aims to expand with 12 locations in the suburbs, including Schaumburg and Arlington Heights.

“I want to open one or two a year,” Paulhus said. “They’re a big investment. When you walk into the door, you’re going to see $6 million of investment.”

Chipotle

Algonquin’s second Chipotle, located at 1721 S. Randall Road, is expected to open this spring, restaurant representative Sally Evans-Murphy said in an email.

The location will have a “Chipotlane” drive-thru for customers to pick up online preorders. The lanes are a new initiative made by the fast-casual restaurant. Currently, there are 44 “Chipotlanes” in Illinois, including one in Huntley that opened last year.

The other Algonquin Chipotle is about 1 mile north at 412 S. Randall Road.

Chipotle and First Watch, located at 1721 and 1723 S. Randall Road, Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

First Watch

Located at 1723 S. Randall Road, the brunch restaurant shares a building with the new Chipotle and is expected to open late-March, Knapp said.

First Watch is described as a sit-down brunch restaurant with seasonal menus that change up to five times a year. The hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, according to the website. The Florida-based business has other nearby locations in Schaumburg, Kildeer, Bloomingdale and Des Plaines.

Approved by the Algonquin Village Board in October, the building has about 6,000 square feet and two outdoor patio areas for First Watch and Chipotle.

Customers can sign up for alerts and find out about a pre-opening event at Firstwatch.com/locations/algonquin.

Mr. Kimchi

Near Twin Peaks in Algonquin Commons, Mr. Kimchi is replacing the former Thirsty Whale at 1700 S. Randall Road with an expected late-March opening, Knapp said.

The Korean barbecue restaurant has locations in Niles and Mount Prospect. It features an all-you-can-eat menu of beef, pork, seafood and more that diners cook over gas grills built into the tables, according to its website.