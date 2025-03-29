Doctor says Richmond teen could have lived if parents called 911 right away; drugs found throughout home

Eric Ullrich, inset, pleaded guilty in McHenry County court on Jan. 3, 2025, to involuntary manslaughter and communicating with a witness in connection to the overdose death of his 14-year-old son, Trent, exactly one year before. (Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A doctor has testified that a 14-year-old boy would have lived had his parents called 911 after finding him unresponsive in his father’s home near Richmond and suspected he had ingested his mother’s fentanyl and xylozine.

Instead, prosecutors said, Eric and Cara Ullrich spent hours trying to revive their son while they scrambled to make up a fictitious story as to why he was unconscious and barely breathing the morning of Jan. 3, 2024. The teen was pronounced dead in an emergency room later that day from a mix of fentanyl and xylazine, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office later determined.

The testimony was heard at the sentencing hearing of Trent Ullrich’s father Eric Ullrich, 52. Ullrich and his ex-wife Cara Ullrich, 46, have pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in their son’s death.

Cara Ullrich was not living in the home at the time but would sometimes stay there, Eric Ullrich told detectives. She is accused of bringing the drugs into the home, prosecutors and court records say. Both parents had initially been charged with murder in the child’s death.

Dr. Steven Aks, who specializes in emergency medicine and medical toxicology, said at the start of Eric Ullrich’s sentencing hearing earlier in March that the case was “medically easy” and that Trent could have been saved had 911 been called when they first saw he was unresponsive. Aks said it is “very sad.”

Eric Ullrich, left, and Cara Ullrich have both pleaded guilty in the overdose death of their 14-year-old son. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

On Friday, the second day of the sentencing hearing, more of the recording of detectives questioning Eric Ullrich was played for Judge Christopher Harmon, who will determine Ullrich’s sentence.

The detectives uncover inconsistencies in Ullrich’s claims of what happened. He told authorities that, after they found their son in was ill and his ex-wife said she “‘lost some dope in the house,‘” Ullrich said he “flipped a gasket” and told her to get out.

He claimed during the police questioning that he still did not think his son had ingested any drugs and that “Trent’s health was not a concern yet. ... If I thought he was sick I would have called for help.”

He also pushed back on detectives’ claims that his son was unresponsive, and that he and Cara “frantically” helped him into the shower. He countered that Trent just said he didn’t feel well, that he told his son him to take a shower and that Trent got in the shower on his own. Trent walked downstairs naked and laid on the couch and fell asleep, Ullrich said.

The recording revealed detectives eventually told Ullrich him they knew he was not telling the truth and that someone else had filled them in on what was going on hours before he called 911. In later testimony, the judge heard from the witness via an affidavit read in court detailing the same events detectives told Eric Ullrich they knew occurred that morning.

The judge heard testimony that after the shower, the couple laid Trent on the couch and took shifts watching him, but Cara Ullrich fell asleep during her shift. Eric Ullrich woke up at about 11 a.m. and discovered Trent not breathing, and there was a lot of “commotion” and Eric called 911, the witness said in the affidavit.

The judge later saw pictures of baggies of powdery substances strewn throughout the house in various locations including couple’s and Trent’s bedroom, substances that later proved to be narcotics.

The judge also saw photos from Cara Ullrich’s phone that appear to show she had lived in the house for most of December, despite Eric Ullrich saying she did not live there and initially telling detectives he did not know she was even in the house that night.

Photos were also displayed in court that showed baggies with grayish powder residue near Trent’s bed and behind a TV, caps from hypodermic needles and blood spatter on Trent’s bedroom. Additional photos showed vials of cocaine; baggies of fentanyl, heroin and xylazine; two tall marijuana plants; and loose marijuana. The judge also saw photos of the family posing with bags of marijuana and Eric Ullrich holding a crack pipe.

Both parents were initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. In addition to involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death, Eric Ullrich also entered a plea to witness tampering, which carries a maximum sentence of five years. He faces a total of 19 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is due to continue April 15.

Cara Ullrich is scheduled for a three-day sentencing hearing beginning April 30. Both have been in custody at the McHenry County jail since their arrests.

An Antioch man also is charged in connection with Trent’s death. Jose Limas, 69, is accused of selling the fatal doses of fentanyl and xylazine to Cara, court records show. He is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. If convicted, he could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Another recorded police interview was played at Eric Ullrich’s sentencing hearing Friday of a woman who said she sometimes lived in Limas’s house. She told authorities that Eric and Cara Ullrich had been to the house “a handful of times” and bought crack cocaine from Limas. They were there about two months prior to Trent’s death, she said. Police also said they found in Limas’ house 12 plastic bags of powder that matched what was found near Trent’s bed as well as numerous glass pipes, viles, xylzine and fentanyl test strips, packaging materials and a piece of Eric Ullrich’s mail.

Limas has been in custody since his arrest in July and is due in court April 22.