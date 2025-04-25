Barn catches fire near McHenry, damages nearby house

A barn caught fire Thursday evening near McHenry.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called out to the 2200 block of North Ringwood Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported structure fire, according to a news release from the fire department.

Crews arrived within four minutes and found a steel barn “fully engulfed in flames.” The fire was about 10 feet from a nearby home and begun melting the home’s vinyl siding, according to the release.

Firefighters quickly deployed to hose lines to protect the residence and worked to suppress the barn fire; crews also upgraded the response to a working fire and then a MABAS box alarm to get more water to the site, as there are no hydrants in the area, officials said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes and fully extinguished it about 45 minutes later, according to the release.

No civilians or firefighters were injured; it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any animals in the barn at the time.

While the home is still habitable, a damage estimate was not available, according to the release. McHenry Township Fire Protection District investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, according to the release.