Woodstock lands state grant for interactive kiosks on Square; McHenry gets funds to rebuild Riverside Drive

McHenry and Woodstock have received a combined $1.7 million of state funding for downtown projects.

Woodstock received about $1.05 million from the state in a Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery grant.

The grant funding is for renovating Stage Left Café and the west annex as “a reception and bar area,” as well as adding three interactive kiosks on the Woodstock Square “to engage residents and visitors in music and art, holiday celebrations, cultural events, and Opera House and Stage Left Café performances,” according to a news release from the state.

McHenry is getting about $771,000 from a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Street grant to reconstruct Riverside Drive from Venice Avenue to just past Pearl Street downtown, according to the release.

“The goal of this program is to drive investment in infrastructure and public amenities that will invite more people back into Main Street districts and local city centers in communities of all sizes,” according to the release.

Woodstock Opera House leaders have long wanted to refresh Stage Left Cafe, which first opened in 2003. The building was identified to have about $7.5 million worth of needed repairs, but only about half of those were addressed in the renovations that the performing arts venue embarked on last year.

In McHenry, Riverside Drive has seen a number of new businesses pop up in recent years, including D.C. Cobb’s and the Courthouse Tavern. The city’s Riverwalk also runs parallel to the street along the water. The stretch of the Riverwalk along Riverside Drive was opened last year, and pedestrians now can walk all the way from Green Street to Weber’s Park and stroll along the river the entire time.

Gov. JB Pritzker and officials from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the grants on a trip to downstate Jacksonville on Tuesday.