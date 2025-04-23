Car crashes into utility pole in Woodstock, shutting down road

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a utility pole Wednesday, April 23, 2025 near the intersection of Country Club Road and Bull Valley Road in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Country Club Road in Woodstock was shut down Wednesday morning while electrical repairs were underway after a car crashed into a utility pole and injured the driver, officials report.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Country Club Road and Bull Valley Road for a reported car crash. First responders arrived to a “single vehicle off the roadway” that “struck a utility pole and sustained heavy damage,” Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responds to a crash involving a single car and a utility pole Wednesday, April 23, 2025 to the intersection of Country Club Road and Bull Valley Road in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two people inside the car were rescued by firefighters. The adult woman driver was transported to a hospital with “minor injuries” and the male passenger was evaluated at the scene and declined additional medical treatment, Vucha said.

Country Club Road was closed while ComEd crews assessed and complete repairs on the utility pole and overhead power lines, Vucha said.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.