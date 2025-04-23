Car crashes into downtown Crystal Lake business

A car crashed into downtown Crystal Lake business Angelo’s Shoe Repair, located at 52 N. Williams St. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 completely breaking the front window. (Michelle Meyer)

A car crashed into downtown Crystal Lake business Angelo’s Shoe Repair Wednesday afternoon, completely breaking the front window.

Angelo’s Shoe Repair owner Alex Reznik said he was standing outside when it happened and that no one was hurt.

The shop, located at 52 N. Williams St., is expected to be closed for the next few days as repairs take place, Reznik said.

Neighboring business owner Jim Heisler of Heisler’s Bootery stood outside the business examining the historic structure, which he says was built in the early 1900s.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.