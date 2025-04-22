Firelight Family Walk returns to Woodstock April 25

Join Woodstock Recreation and Associated Electrical Contractors for an evening stroll through Merryman Fields from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 25 at 2800 Raffel Road. This free, family-friendly event invites all ages to explore an illuminated path under the stars.

This event is part of the Light Up the Park Path initiative, a collaboration between Woodstock Recreation and Associated Electrical Contractors to highlight and enhance local parks through temporary lighting displays. No registration is required. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit woodstockrecreation.com or call 815-338-4363.